EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOV ) — A man died after the car he was driving fell from an interstate ramp and landed on railroad tracks below early Friday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police, the car was merging from Illinois Route 3 to Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound when it hit a concrete barrier. After hitting the barrier, the car flipped over the barrier wall and fell onto the railroad tracks below.
The man was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash. His name has not yet been released to the public.