LYON COUNTY, KY — Mask mandates and social distancing guidelines are going to play a role in your Labor Day weekend, as many of you may be getting ready to spend time outside enjoying the nice weather. A local marina owner explained the measures they're putting in place to keep you and your family safe.
It was a calm and sunny Friday at Eddy Creek Marina, but Ginny Harbison, co-owner of the marina, expects business to pick up over the holiday weekend.
"Since it's been raining this week, I think with the sun shining there'll be lots of folks coming this way," Harbison said.
Harbison says the health and safety of their visitors is priority number one.
"We're still doing the sanitizing and wiping things down using the approved sanitizers," she explained. "The staff is wearing masks. We are hoping that customers will wear them."
Shawnna Rhine is with the Southern 7 Health Department. They're encouraging people who have plans for the weekend to continue being diligent and follow safety precautions.
"Unfortunately, that's the only prevention that we have at this point," Rhine said. "We do ask that if you're going to be in large groups that you wear your mask, please adhere to social distancing guidelines, and wash your hands. And just, if you're not feeling well, don't go out!"
Because they're anticipating a busy weekend on the lake, Harbison is asking people to be patient with their service.
"With the kids going back to school, some of our employees have been faced with quarantine because of associates with cultures. We'll just do the best we can, and hope that everybody understands that if we're a little that means that we're running a little bit short," Harbison said.
Rhine and the Southern 7 Health Department are seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. She says it emphasizes why wearing a mask and practicing proper social distancing is so important, especially over Labor Day weekend.