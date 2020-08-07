MARION, IL — Marion High School in southern Illinois continued its graduation tradition Friday, after the class of 2020's ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.
Marion High School graduate Levi Riley said he's dreamed about graduating from high school all his life. He said although the ceremony was different than the one he dreamed about because of masks and social distancing, he was happy to be there.
"I've been excited to graduate since I was little. It's a little different than it was supposed to be, but it's still going to happen," said Riley.
He's the first of his siblings to graduate from high school. He was excited to accept his diploma in front of his family and his friends.
"I know I won't be able to see any of them ever again, so it's nice to be able to say goodbye to them one last time," said Riley.
Graduate Abby O'keefe said she decided to be a part of the ceremony to celebrate all of her classmates accomplishments.
"I think it's important for us to recognize that all of us did individual things these four years that are super important and special to us. It's a big milestone, so it's important that we still get the recognition," said O'keefe.
Riley said now that the ceremony is complete, he's looking forward to the future.
"The excitement of this makes you look forward to college and finishing college. Once you're done with that, you'll look forward to your first job," said Riley.
As he and his classmates navigate their next chapter during a pandemic, he has one last message for them. "Stay Strong and keep going," said Riley.
To follow safety guidelines, all the graduates wore masks and sat in chairs that were spaced for social distancing throughout the ceremony. Family members were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing as well.