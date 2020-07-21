MARION, IL — The Marion Unit 2 School District in Illinois is optimistic about opening in the fall, although many questions remain.
During the first in-person school district meeting since schools closed because of the pandemic, the school board discussed possible reopening plans.
They discussed a few options. One subject was full classes. The other two options were hybrid classes, in which students would go to classes until noon. Board members also discussed a group A and group B option. The different groups would go to class on different days and have remote learning in between.
Marion father Grayson Gile has decided to continue remote learning full time for his child. "In this particular situation, I think his interest and education will be best served through remote learning and awaiting the day, the celebratory day, we get the all clear and we can go back to the traditional classroom environment," said Gile.
Gile is retired and feels continuing remote learning is not only in his son's best interest, but can also help his classmates.
"We are dealing with a virus. Anything that can be done to reduce the population density and provide additional space to our children and teachers, I believe, is a very good and positive thing," said Gile.
The Marion Unit Two School Board did commit to allow remote learning to anyone who wanted to do it full time regardless of medical condition or personal choice.
The Marion Unit 2 School Board plans to have another meeting about the school reopening plan on Friday, July 24.