MARSHALL COUNTY KY — The Marshall County Health Department provided an update Thursday on its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The health department says it has received a total of 800 Moderna vaccine first doses and 400 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department says it administers all doses it receives within seven days of receiving them.
The health department says it will continue to receive 100 doses of Moderna a week for the next five weeks. The local public health agency is not sure when it will receive more J&J vaccines.
The health department is not adding new names to its call list until employees reach everyone already on its waiting list.
Once staff reached everyone on the list, the health department says it will then announce a revised process for scheduling vaccination appointments.
Download the document below to read the health department's update from March 11 in full.