MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Wednesday, as well as one new virus-related death.
This, after the county had 34 new cases Tuesday and 28 new cases Monday.
To date, Marshall County has had 1,363 COVID-19 cases, including 21 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the health department says 1,108 cases have been released from monitoring, and 234 active cases are currently being monitored.
Marshall County is in the COVID-19 red zone, with the Kentucky Department for Public Health reporting 40.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people. Red zone status means the virus' spread is considered to have reached a critical rate.