MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Another west Kentucky judge executive is voicing criticism of the new COVID-19 restrictions affecting restaurants, bars and some other businesses.
Earlier this week, Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White released a statement criticizing the restrictions included in a Nov. 18 executive order issued by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "The problem is he has targeted the same people that were hurt in the last lock down: small business, small restaurants, while leaving the doors open to large places like Walmart or other big box stores," White said in part. "How is that fair and how is a small restaurant a super spreader when you've got places like Walmart that are still doors wide open?"
Saturday evening, Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal took to the county fiscal court's official Facebook page to write a lengthy statement of his own condemning the new restrictions, which prevent restaurants and bars from providing indoor dining and drinking, impose capacity limits on gyms and event venues and require offices to have employees work from home when possible, among other limitations.
"The mandates imposed by Governor Beshear will cripple these small restaurants yet again," Neal wrote in part. "Dozens of employees are now left with little to no source of income just before Christmas. These are the businesses who have sponsored our children's sports teams and donated to nonprofits and causes throughout the county. They are not just businesses but our neighbors, families and friends who desperately need our help now that they have been forced into a situation that will be hard to overcome."
When Beshear announced the executive orders, he also unveiled a $40 million fund to provide local restaurants with monetary aid. "We know this doesn't cover the entire impact cost your business by COVID-19, but we're hoping that it will help some," Beshear Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner said during that announcement. The governor has also waived alcoholic beverage renewal fees for Kentucky restaurants, bars and venues for 12 months.
Neal said state agencies are now enforcing the governor's executive order, and expressed frustration after a virtual meeting of the Marshall County Board of Health held Saturday morning.
"Today is a sad day in our county and in our state as we are now seeing state agencies enforcing the recent mandates on our local restaurants," Neal said.
"Information had been requested from the state health cabinet regarding the new mandates and their enforcement. However, a response was not received until immediately following the close of today’s special called meeting with the Marshall County Health Department and state agencies," the judge executive continued. "This meeting of our local officials and the community to discuss the mandates and their enforcement at the local level was then obsolete, as action was taken shortly after by state agencies."
Throughout the pandemic, Beshear has said the emergency executive orders are not politically motivated, but are instead made with the goal of saving lives. "I'm done with politics. With orders I've had to make, I got past that a long time ago," Beshear said in a May interview with Local 6. "Every decision I make, I genuinely believe is the right one."
However, in his statement Saturday, Neal made some stark political accusations against the governor and others who have enacted similar limitations aiming to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.
"What’s next? Will it be state agencies at our house looking in our windows to observe how we are gathered? These are socialist policies that have no place in our constitutional republic. Let’s hope and pray that these governors face the Supreme Court in the near future," Neal writes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, for restaurants, unrestricted indoor dining poses the highest risk for restaurants when it comes to spreading the virus, and that indoor restaurant dining with reduced capacity and tables spaced 6 feet apart is still a higher risk activity. The CDC says limiting food service to drive-thru, delivery, takeout and curbside pickup poses the lowest risk.
Lyon and Marshall counties are both in the red zone because the virus is spreading at a critical rate, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
As of Saturday, Marshall County has 56 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, well above the 25-case threshold to be placed in the red zone. The Marshall County Health Department on Saturday reported 17 new cases in the county. To date, the county has had 895 cases, including 11 virus-related deaths.
According to the health department, the county currently has 232 active cases being monitored.
Download the document below to read the executive order affecting select businesses in Kentucky.