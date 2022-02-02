MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – The Marshall County Health Department says the county may have reached the peak of the omicron variant COVID-19 surge.
Health Department Director Billy Pitts sent out a chart Wednesday to show weekly incidence rate data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
"The incidence rate and total cases are down significantly this week; hopefully we will continue that trend," Pitts said in an email to Local 6.
While that is good news, Pitts says it's not time to celebrate yet. There are still 14 Marshall County residents hospitalized with the illness — which Pitts says is a record high for the county — and the incidence rate is still extremely high.
The county had 2,223 COVID-19 cases in January alone. That's more than 1,000 cases above the county's previous record set in August of last year. The highest incidence rate the county experienced was 277.9 on Jan. 28.