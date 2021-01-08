MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, as well as four deaths in the west Kentucky.
Those numbers include 12 cases reported Friday, 43 cases and two deaths Thursday, 28 cases and two deaths Wednesday and 23 cases Tuesday.
Additionally, on Monday the health department reported 139 new cases that came in over the period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 4. Four new deaths were also reported in that time frame.
To date, Marshall County has had 1,877 cases, including 34 deaths.
The health department has an online form for people ages 70 and older to be placed on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have already called the health department to have their named added to the waiting list do not have to fill out the form. Click here to view and fill out the form.