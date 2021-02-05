MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported seven COVID-19 deaths this week.
The health department reported two deaths on Tuesday, one on Thursday and four on Friday.
"Our thoughts go out to their family and friends," the health department wrote in an update posted to Facebook.
The county also had 91 COVID-19 cases this week, including 13 on Friday, 23 on Thursday, 22 on Wednesday, 14 on Tuesday and 19 on Monday.
Marshall County has had a total of 2,411 known COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 43 deaths. The health department says as of Friday morning 2,177 of its total cases have been released from monitoring, and 191 active cases remain.
The county health department released its COVID-19 vaccine plan Thursday, after receiving word from the state of Kentucky that it will receive 200 to 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the course of the next two to three weeks, at a rate of 100 doses per week starting Feb. 8. Click here to read the health department's plan.
Also on Thursday, 400 employees of Marshall County Schools were vaccinated by Walmart pharmacy personnel. Click here to see photos from that vaccination event.