MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday was big day for employees of Marshall County Schools. They received their COVID-19 vaccines!
On Thursday, 400 employees received the Moderna vaccine, courtesy of Walmart.
Among them the employees who received the vaccines were Superintendent Trent Lovett and media arts teacher Chad Darnall.
Chad previously worked WPSD as our assistant chief photographer, and he shared some great photos with us from the vaccination event!
Thank you @Walmart for administering 400 vaccinations to our employees! pic.twitter.com/xAmV0FsAQH— Marshall County Schools (@MarshalsBOE) February 4, 2021