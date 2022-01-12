MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools will return to a universal mask policy on Friday because of increased COVID-19 cases throughout the district, Superintendent Steve Miracle announced.
Miracle tells the Marshall County Tribune-Courier that masks will be required for students, employees and visitors starting Jan. 14.
The superintendent told the newspaper the district will also be suspending its test to stay program because of a national shortage of rapid tests.
"Those currently participating in the Test to Stay program may complete their required testing. Contact tracing is not needed for at-school exposures in school settings with universal use of masks," Miracle said in a statement posted to the Tribune-Courier's Facebook page.
Miracle says the district will reevaluate the universal mask requirement in two weeks.