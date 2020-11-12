MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Another west Kentucky school district is moving to virtual instruction for all students because of an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a message shared via social media, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said the district will switch to virtual only instruction starting Monday, Nov. 15, continuing through Thanksgiving break.
Lovett said the decision was made because of "a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and student/ staff quarantines." Marshall County is in the red zone, according to state health officials, because it currently has a high COVID-19 incidence rate. As of Wednesday, the county had 28.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents.
Lovett said the school district will be in contact with the Marshall County Health Department on Nov. 25 to determine whether to remain virtual or return to in-person. "Unless we continue to see a surge in cases and quarantines, we will return to both in-person and virtual learning on Monday, November 30, 2020," Lovett said in the statement.
The superintendent is asking people to wear face coverings in public places and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others, "so we can return to in-person learning."