MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools will not require masks or 3 feet of social distancing when students and staff return for the new school year, the district's superintendent said in a letter to the community.
The Marshall County Tribune-Courier shared the letter in full in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
In it, Superintendent Steve Miracle — who was hired by the district in June — says: "The rest of the world is currently operating without masks. Placing the restriction of wearing masks on our students when no other entity in the state is doing so accomplishes nothing."
Like other local school systems that have released their 2021-2022 reopening plans, Marshall County Schools will require students to wear masks on school buses, in accordance with an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the state of Kentucky and the CDC have not issued mask mandates inside school buildings, both have strongly recommended universal masking inside K-12 schools to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.
The district will provide a virtual option called MC Academy for students in sixth- through 12th-grades. Those students will be enrolled in MC Academy, and not in their individual schools, the letter says.
Miracle writes that, while the district will not require 3-feet of physical distancing, schools "will use physical distance as much as possible in classrooms."
He writes that schools will be cleaned once a day using disinfectants on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's list for COVID-19 list. For ventilation purposes, Miracle writes that the district will turn HVAC units on two hours before school starts each day and leave them running two hours after school ends. Teachers will be able to open classroom windows and hold class outdoors when the weather allows.
Inside schools, water bottle filling stations will be available, but no one will be able to drink directly from fountains. Visitors will not be allowed to eat lunch inside schools with students until after Sept. 6, 2021.
When it comes to dealing with COVID-19 cases that may crop up, Miracle writes that students, teachers and other staff members are asked to stay home when they are sick.
"We also ask that they seek medical attention to determine the cause of their symptoms. We are also asking students, teachers and staff who may test positive for COVID-19 to inform Marshall County Schools as soon as possible," Miracle writes. "Marshall County School District (MCSD) will work with the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) to provide information about vaccination.
Read the letter from Superintendent Steve Miracle on Marshall County Schools' reopening plan for 2021-2022: