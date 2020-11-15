MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported 13 new cases Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to date to 746.
The health department reported 15 cases on Saturday, 28 cases on Friday, 29 cases Thursday, 18 on Wednesday, 22 on Tuesday and nine on Monday — for a total of 134 cases in that seven-day period.
On Friday, the health department said via its Facebook page that the county has seen a "dramatic increase in cases" recently. So dramatic, that it has become "increasingly difficult" to contact people with positive test results within 24 hours of receiving those results. That doesn't mean people aren't learning about their test results. But it means the health department isn't always able to instruct them right away.
"If you receive a COVID 19 test, many times you find out you are positive many hours if not a day before we do," the health department explains. "Many labs and testing facilities only report to us once a day and at the end of the day. If you are notified by your provider that you are positive, begin isolating immediately and start notifying any close contacts immediately without waiting for a call from the health department."
The health department reports that 547 of it total cases have recovered so far.
To date, nine Marshall County residents have died because of the illness.
Marshall County is in the red zone because the COVID-19 incidence rate there is critical. As of Sunday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the county has 51 average daily cases per 100,000 people.