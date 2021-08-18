MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says it is closing its front lobby after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff.
The sheriff's office announced the change in a post to its official Facebook page Wednesday.
"We are trying to take the best steps in keeping our employees and the general public as safe as possible and limit as much direct contact as we can," the announcement states.
The sheriff's office says those who need non-emergency assistance from a deputy should call dispatch at 270-527-1333. Those who need to speak with office staff between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. can call 270-527-3112.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.
The county's COVID-19 incidence rate is currently 97.8 average daily cases per 100,000 based on the past seven days, according to KDPH. That's well above the threshold for the COVID-19 red zone, which is more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period.
Since testing began, the county has had 3,572 COVID-19 cases, including 65 virus-related deaths.