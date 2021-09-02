MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Children in Marshall County won't be getting on buses to get to school Friday. Instead, they'll be learning from home, virtually.
Earlier this week the district announced a temporary return to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.
Kadence Cavitt and Adley Poole are students at North Marshall Middle School. They spent parts of Thursday evening throwing around a softball because practice was canceled.
"I'm very ready for COVID to be over," said Cavitt. “I miss my friends, and I miss playing my sports.
Poole agreed.
"I'm very ready for COVID to be over, because it's harder to learn at home, and softball and sports are all getting canceled," Poole said.
Poole is in sixth-grade now, and the COVID-19 pandemic started when she was in elementary school.
School data shows North Marshall Middle has 12 active student cases and 40 students in quarantine.
Local pediatricians are seeing more cases due to the delta variant.
"It doesn't discriminate against age or health," said Dr. Cynthia Bowman-Stroud, an internal medicine and pediatrics physician who is the chief of pediatrics and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. "We have healthy people, young and old. We have babies that get sick, children flooding the pediatric hospitals where they are running out of beds, not only in the regular wards, but also in the ICU."
She said some tell-tale signs of COVID-19 to look for in your kids include common cold symptoms, but with some additions.
"Lymph nodes can be swollen. They can have headaches, sinus pain, ear pain, sore throat, body aches, fever and chills. And fatigue is usually a big one," Bowman-Stroud said.
Both Kadence and Adley would prefer in-person learning for social and academic reasons.
Bowman-Stroud said the delta variant is changing things for kids.
"We've had a tremendous increase in the number of kids, like under 18. I can't tell you how many calls I get every day from parents saying ‘My kid tested positive’ or ‘They were exposed,’" Bowman-Stroud said.
She had one child come in with symptoms almost three months after their initial diagnosis.
Marshall County Schools will close on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Schools will also be closed Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students will not be required to make up the day.