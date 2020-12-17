MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools will follow recent advice from Gov. Andy Beshear to wait until Jan. 11 to return to school.
The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reports that the school district will continue Christmas break through Jan. 10.
While the governor's executive order prohibits schools from returning to in-person instruction until Jan. 4, the governor has recommended — but not mandated — that schools wait until the 11th to return to give more time for self-isolation after Christmas, and avoid spreading COVID-19.
Marshall County Schools superintendent Trent Lovett tells the newspaper he believes the governor will issue a new executive order on Friday.
"By Friday of this week, the Governor will have a new Executive Order," Lovett said in a statement to the Tribune-Courier. "I believe a part of this order will be either a mandate or a strong recommendation to not have in-person classes until Monday, January 11. I do not feel starting the second semester with four days of virtual instruction and then switching the following Monday to in-person/virtual is best for our students."
That's why Lovett told the newspaper the school board at its meeting Thursday approved moving the semester start date to Jan. 11.
