MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Marshall County will be reopening government offices and facilities starting Monday, May 18.
Those include the Marshall County Courthouse, the Road Department and the Parks Department buildings.
Mike Miller Park will reopen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week starting Monday. The county says the following areas will be open for use:
- Fishing
- Walking trails
- Disc golf
- Baseball & soccer fields for private use
- Volleyball court
- Cornhole
- Horseshoes
- Batting cages
- Tennis courts
All pavilions and the Visitors Centers will be available for use and reservations starting Friday, May 22.
The County Attorney's Office will reopen June 1.
The County Clerk's Office and the animal shelter will still operate by appointment only. The PVA office will remain closed.
