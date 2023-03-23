PADUCAH — Wearing a mask is now optional at Baptist Health Paducah, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Local 6 on Thursday.
The change comes after the policy was implemented three years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the future, masks will only be required when community transmission levels are high.
However masks are still required at the hospital for anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis, anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 and anyone who has any type of respiratory infection. Symptoms that require masking include runny nose, coughing and sneezing.