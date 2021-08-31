FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — With Kentucky Republicans in charge of deciding how the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, a prominent lawmaker is hinting at one policy direction.
Senate President Pro Tem David Givens says the legislature sees decisions about masking as best left to local officials. Givens offered that approach Monday on Kentucky Educational Television.
It comes as lawmakers contemplate options to be considered in an anticipated special legislative session. And it puts them in conflict with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who holds authority for calling such a session.
Beshear sees universal masking in schools as a “must” to combat the COVID surge.
“If they won’t do universal masking but they say we will establish a metric by which if you hit a certain point you have to — and if you’re under that you still can — that’s the best we can get, I’ll take it,” Beshear said Monday.
More details: https://bit.ly/2WLQ84e