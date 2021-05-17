PADUCAH — People visiting Paducah City Hall are no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing, the city announced Monday.
In a news release, the city says the change was made based on the new guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's new guidance says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor settings. Unvaccinated people are recommended to wear masks until they are fully vaccinated.
The city says visitors who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks, and disposable masks will still be available in the city hall foyer.
Additionally, seating in the City Commission Chambers is no longer restricted. But, the city says commissioners ask people who wish to attend meetings in person "consider being fully vaccinated."
All departments in the building are now open during business hours, and the departments that were previously operating by appointment only will no longer require appointments.
"These changes are a testament to all of the hard work and patience that this community and the nation have put toward limiting the spread of COVID-19. I’m thrilled that City Hall is able to return to pre-COVID operations," City Manager Jim Arndt said in a statement.
The city says the drop box next to the building's 5th Street door will remain available for people to drop off payments and correspondence.