MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Massac County Early Learning Center will be closed for one week after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed there, the Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start announced Friday.
The center will be closed Oct. 19-23 for remote learning, with classes set to resume on Oct. 26, the health department said in a news release. The facility was also closed Friday, Oct. 16, as part of its regular, weekly remote learning.
The news release said the first person tested positive on Oct. 10. Southern Seven Head Start learned about the case the next day, and closed the classroom for two weeks. Then, on Oct. 15, Southern Seven Head Start learned about the second case, who also tested positive on Oct. 10. Southern Seven said both cases stayed away from the facility after they were tested. The center is closed as a precaution to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting, and to allow health department officials to "gain a better understanding of the impact to the center," the news release said.
The health department is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through the two confirmed cases.
Families of children who attend the early learning center have been notified about the cases and the closure, according to the news release. The health department asks anyone identified as potentially exposed to the virus to cooperate with contact tracers. Anyone with questions about possible exposure can call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.