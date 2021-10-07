METROPOLIS, IL — Massac Memorial Hospital has announced it will soon begin offering non-invasive saliva tests for COVID-19.
The Metropolis, Illinois, hospital says individuals who want to be tested will not need proof of a doctor's order. Massac Memorial will begin offering the saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swab tests, on Monday, Oct. 11.
The testing will be given from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the hospital's respiratory tent.
The hospital notes that those who wish to have a saliva test must refrain from eating, drinking — including drinking water — and using any form of tobacco products for one hour before testing.
The tests are from the University of Illinois System's S.H.I.E.L.D. Illinois program. Test results will be posted to the individual's S.H.I.E.L.D. portal. Click here to register.