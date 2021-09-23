MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Independent Schools will offer a voluntary test to stay program for students and employees. It starts on monday.
The program is for students and staff who have been exposed an active COVID-19 case.
Here's how it works.
If students and staff are recommended to quarantine, they have the option to get a rapid test each morning to avoid quarantine.
If the test is negative, they can stay at school. If it's positive, they'll receive information about their next steps.
If they choose to participate in the program, they have to be tested each day for seven days from the date of exposure.
The testing site will be at Mayfield High School from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Students who test negative will be transported to their schools.
The testing will be provided by Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory.