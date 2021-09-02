MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Independent School District has canceled in-person classes for Sept. 7-8 due to COVID-19.
The school district made the announcement via Facebook on Thursday.
Students will still be learning on those days, but they will do so from home. The days will be considered nontraditional education days, also known as NTI days.
"Students will need to participate in classwork via their Chromebook both days, unless their teacher sends home alternate instructions for their classroom participation. Please watch for communications from your student’s teachers with further information," the district's announcement says.
School Meals will be provided both days day. Families can pick up their students' meals between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Mayfield Elementary School’s front entrance. Parents and guardians who want to participate in the meal option should fill out a form that can be found on the home page of the district’s website or call 270-247-4481.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Sept. 9, the school district says.
"We ask that over the weekend and in the weeks to come our community help us in the effort to decrease these numbers by practicing all mitigation strategies you can," the district says in its announcement. "Whether you practice social distancing, stay home if you don’t feel well, wear a mask when appropriate or get the vaccine if you can, you are doing your part to help us beat this pandemic and we appreciate your efforts. Our students want to be in school and we want them to be here."