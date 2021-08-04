MAYFIELD, KY — When Mayfield Independent Schools students, faculty and staff return to in-person classes on Aug. 11, they will be required to wear masks. Graves County Schools will also require masks indoors.
Both districts cited the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Graves County, and the desire to keep students in classrooms in person as much as possible in the upcoming school year when announcing their decision to require masks.
Mayfield
In an announcement posted to Facebook and to the district's website on Wednesday, the school district says masks will be required inside schools, because COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Graves County.
The announcement explains that the decision was made after reviewing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education. The announcement says "CDC guidelines currently state that anyone who is unmasked will have to quarantine for up to fourteen days if they are exposed to the virus, unless they have been vaccinated and have no symptoms," going on to explain that "these quarantine requirements mean without the use of masks by everyone, we could potentially find ourselves having to send home large numbers of students due to exposure."
The district says the majority of Mayfield Independent parents want their children to return to school in person, and the mask requirement is intended to give schools the best chance at keeping kids in classrooms.
"We intend to monitor the data and evaluate this decision weekly based on local COVID-19 numbers, along with other information provided by the Graves County Health Department, KDPH and the CDC. We will remove the mask requirement as soon as we can safely do so," the announcement says.
In full, the district's announcement reads:
Cardinal Family,
Mayfield Independent Schools will resume in person classes for all students on August 11, 2021. We have spent several days reviewing information provided by the CDC, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to ensure we welcome our students back to a safe learning environment.
CDC guidelines currently state that anyone who is unmasked will have to quarantine for up to fourteen days if they are exposed to the virus, unless they have been vaccinated and have no symptoms. The cases of Covid-19 in Graves County are on the rise again. These quarantine requirements mean without the use of masks by everyone, we could potentially find ourselves having to send home large numbers of students due to exposure. When considering the desire of the majority of our parents for their children to return to in-person instruction and the guidelines set forth by the multiple state and federal agencies mentioned above, we have decided to require everyone to wear a mask while inside our schools. We intend to monitor the data and evaluate this decision weekly based on local Covid-19 numbers along with other information provided by the Graves County Health Department, KDPH and the CDC. We will remove the mask requirement as soon as we can safely do so. Also remember, as previously announced, the CDC is currently mandating all students wear masks when being transported on the school bus.
We ask for your continued patience as we find ourselves in yet another very difficult decision making process. Our first priority is always to make the best decisions for our students, followed by a strong desire to accommodate the needs of our families as a whole. We believe following the guidelines to wear masks will be our best chance at keeping kids in school. We look forward to having all our students back in school next Wednesday.
Graves County
Tuesday, the Graves County School District informed parents and guardians that masks would be required indoors when the school year began Wednesday.
The requirement applies to all students and adults while inside Graves County Schools buildings.
"Our hope is this is a temporary adjustment to our requirements," the district said in an announcement posted to Facebook. "This decision will be reviewed on a weekly basis with the county incidence rate and school specific data being utilized as key factors to adjust those requirements."
The district says it is not requiring students or employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which means "our primary tool to fight against quarantines is requiring masks to be worn."
In full, the district's announcement reads:
Important Back-to-School Update
Graves County Schools Community,
After multiple conversations with our local health department and medical professionals regarding current COVID-19 data in our county, Graves County Schools will be requiring masks for all persons while in our buildings beginning Wednesday, August 4. Our hope is this is a temporary adjustment to our requirements. This decision will be reviewed on a weekly basis with the county incidence rate and school specific data being utilized as key factors to adjust those requirements.
We believe in-person learning is crucial to the academic, social and emotional well-being of our students. To that end, our goal is to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere so our schools can remain open throughout the entirety of this school year. With the current significant increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, the likelihood of having to transition to remote learning greatly increases. With this reality, it is necessary to take steps that would reduce the number of students, faculty, and staff that would have to go into quarantine from school related activities. Current guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health require a person to quarantine if they have had a close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
A close contact does not have to quarantine if:
They were fully vaccinated and have no symptoms.
OR
Both parties were properly wearing masks.
We will not be requiring any of our students or employees to be vaccinated, so our primary tool to fight against quarantines is requiring masks to be worn. It is important to remember that our reopening plan is a living document and is subject to change throughout the school year.
Masking is a requirement we were hoping to avoid, however at this time it is a necessary step as we strive to provide uninterrupted in-person instruction.
Thank you,
Matthew Madding
Superintendent
Graves County Schools