MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Independent School District will move to a mask-optional policy starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
In October, Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson told Local 6 that the district would make masking optional once Graves County had two weeks in a row with COVID-19 incidence rates at 20 average daily cases per 100,000 people or lower. "Once we've met that two weeks consistently across 14 days, then we will recommend but not require masks within our schools," Henderson said. "At that time, masks will still be required on all school buses."
In an update posted to its official Facebook page Monday, the school district announced that it's school board has officially approved that policy change.
"Beginning on Tuesday, November 16, masks will now be recommended, but will no longer be required," the announcement reads. "Due to state and federal guidelines at this time, students will still be required to wear masks while on the bus and when in the ATC (Area Technology Center).
Graves County's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 16.5 as of Monday, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That indicates substantial transmission of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in communities with high or substantial novel coronavirus transmission to continue wearing masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.
Graves County Schools also announced its decision to move to a mask-optional policy starting Tuesday.
The Graves County Health Department is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The health department says walk-ins are accepted, but parents and guardians can also make appointments to have their children vaccinated. Appointments can be made by calling 270-247-3553.
On Tuesday, the health department is offering a vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up. The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the health department.