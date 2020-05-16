MAYFIELD, KY — Katrina Whaley has been busy. She's making face masks for anyone who needs one during the COVID-19 pandemic. She started out making masks for her family, but it quickly grew from there.
"I just got in the habit of making them and would make some, and I just thought why not give these away to the neighbors that want them, or you know, the people in town?" says Whaley.
Whaley's front porch is the main distribution location for the masks. She has two buckets on her porch. One is for men's masks the other is for women's. Anyone who wants one can simply come and get one from a bucket at no charge. Whaley's masks aren't like the ones you'll find in a store. They're unique.
"These are designer masks," Whaley says jokingly.
Largely made out of old T-shirts, the masks Whaley makes have different patterns. Some are even made specially for people by request. As a retired nurse, Whaley knows just how important it is to take precautions to stay safe during the pandemic. To Whaley, this is a way she can help people stay safe when they're out in public.
"It's just a small thing I could do to help people, and it was fun," says Whaley.
She's helping in the fight against COVID-19 one stitch at a time.
If you are interested in picking up a mask, go to 102 Arbor Court in Mayfield. You will find the buckets with the masks on the front porch.