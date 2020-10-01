WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — After Gov. Bill Lee lifted COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and gatherings in most Tennessee communities, a county mayor in the Local 6 area made the decision to extend his county's mask mandate.
The announcement was made Wednesday evening via the Weakley County, Tennessee, Facebook page.
The county said the mayor issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the county's mask requirement until Oct. 30 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Download the document below to read Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum's executive order extending the mask mandate in full.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Weakley County has had a total of 1,248 COVID-19 cases since testing for the virus began, including 21 deaths. The county currently has 119 cases, the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard says.