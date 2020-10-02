SCOTT COUNTY, KY — While visiting a Kentucky hospital Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to say when he was last tested for COVID-19. The question from a reporter came after news early Friday morning that President Donald Trump has tested positive with the coronavirus.
"Have I ever been tested? Yes. I'm not gonna' answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we are given by the CDC," McConnell said.
McConnell also said he has spoken with the president, who he said is in good spirits, but not happy to be "cooped up" in the White House. The Kentucky Republican said he wishes the president and first lady Melania Trump, who has also tested positive for the virus, well.
"I’m confident he will be able to get through this and recover nicely," McConnell added.
Later Friday afternoon, the White House announced the president will spend a few days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the advice of physicians.
McConnell was at Georgetown Community Hospital in Scott County, Kentucky, Friday afternoon to thank health care workers working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and talk about the impact the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief package passed in March.