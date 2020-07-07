WASHINGTON (AP) — With Congress bracing for the next coronavirus aid package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is outlining Republican priorities.
The GOP's top priority is a five-year liability protection to shield doctors, schools, businesses and others from COVID-related lawsuits.
McConnell is also considering a fresh round of direct payments targeted at those earning $40,000 a year or less. He is eyeing a $1 trillion package. Democrats propose up to $3 trillion.
"This is not over,” McConnell said during a visit to a food pantry Monday in Louisville, Kentucky.
“Liability reform, kids in school, jobs and health care,” he said. “That’s where the focus, it seems to me, ought to be.”
Congress is away for a two-week recess, but the contours of the debate are taking shape before lawmakers resume session July 20. Deadlines for many programs expire by the end of the month.