Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky received a COVID-19 booster shot Monday in Washington, D.C.
McConnell said he made the decision after following the advice of experts and his doctors, it was an easy decision to make.
The Republican senator has been a longtime supporter of COVID-19 vaccines and has urged the public to get vaccinated on multiple occasions, which he did again on the Senate floor, not long after receiving the booster.
“All throughout the pandemic, I’ve followed the best advice from experts and especially from my own health care providers. It was an easy decision to receive a booster," McConnell said. “I am a survivor of childhood polio from before vaccines eradicated that disease here in our country and around the world, so I have been a lifelong champion of vaccinations."
“All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated," McConnell said.
President Joe Biden also received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose Monday.