PADUCAH — Senate Republicans are proposing $105 billion in aid to schools across the country as part of the next relief bill. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined Tuesday what the GOP-majority will include in the next coronavirus relief bill, and he said making schools safe for children and staff is a top priority.
On the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnell said, "This country wants its kids back in the classroom this fall – learning, exploring, making friends. Their educations depend on it. In some cases, their safety depends on it. And so do the livelihoods of working parents."
Another round of direct payments to families is also included in the proposal, as well as another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses.
In a one-on-one interview with Local 6, McConnell said liability protection included in the proposal is a must.
"To protect those who are dealing with this unknown disease from an epidemic of lawsuits that's already developing around the country. Thirty-five-hundred lawsuits have already been filed. This would protect hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses, colleges, universities, K through 12 from being sued on the heels of the pandemic that we're already experiencing. We don't need an epidemic of lawsuits to make it even more difficult for us to function during the pandemic," McConnell said.
Senator McConnell began the interview with Local 6 by reiterating how important it is for Kentuckians and all Americans to wear a mask in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has sued Gov. Andy Beshear to challenge the governor's COVID-19 executive orders. I asked the majority leader to respond to the situation.
"Look, that's a state issue. I don't serve in the state government. That's an interesting question that the attorney general is trying to get an answer to, which is what kind of authority does the governor have? My view is, regardless of what authority the governor does or doesn't have, what we ought to do as good citizens of Kentucky and the nation is wear a mask, practice social distancing in helping to stop the spread," McConnell said.
One aspect of McConnell's proposal that's not included is the $600 a week federal payment for the unemployed. That benefit is set to expire at the end of July.
"Well, what I think we don't think is a good idea is paying people more not to work than to work. But basic unemployment insurance, which is a shared responsibility with the states and the federal government, is important. We need to help the states make sure basic unemployment insurance is still there for quite a while, because we're going to have unemployment a lot higher than average, than we normally have — well higher. But clearly we don't want to pay people more not to work than to work, and that provision will not be in the bill that I recommend," McConnell said.
Congressional Democrats have long said any bill must include aid to state and local governments, a massive expansion of testing and contact tracing, and an extension of federal unemployment and rental assistance.
On the same day McConnell unveiled the GOP proposal, Sen. Chuck Schumer New York responded on the Senate floor.
"The Republican proposal appears destined to fall drastically short of what's required. From all indications, the bill will prioritize corporate special interests over workers and Main Street businesses. It won't provide hazardous pay for essential workers. It won't provide new funding to state, local and tribal governments or enough investments in communities of color that have been ravaged by the virus. Enhanced unemployment benefits will expire at the end of the month. According to reports the Republican bill will not do nearly enough to aid the 20-30 million Americans currently unemployed," Schumer said.
McConnell said he hopes legislation surrounding the next COVID-19 relief bill clears the Senate before August.