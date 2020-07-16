MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County School Board has approved its plan for the upcoming school year.
School districts across the state — and across the nation — are planning for how they will educate students as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Students will return for in-person instruction when the semester begins, but parents and guardians will have the ability to opt-out in favor of online learning from home.
The plan also includes options to switch to rotational in-person instruction or online learning for all students if coronavirus cases spike locally.
