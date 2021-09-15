MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 is again impacting how you do business in McCracken County.
On Wednesday, an executive order by McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer went into effect. Part of the order calls for county offices to be staffed at 50% capacity until further notice.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office, located in the county courthouse, is included in the order.
A small line formed outside the clerk's office right before lunchtime Wednesday, but it quickly disappeared.
Scott Rix visited the clerk's office to re-order a title for a car, and he shared what the wait was like for him.
"From the time we walked into the doors until right now, until we're totally done, probably maybe 10 minutes, stretching maybe 15," Rix said.
Rix said he couldn't tell that only 50% of the office’s staff was working inside the office.
The clerk’s office staff is familiar with working with limitations, because in 2020 staffing was forced to reduce due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community. The clerk's office temporarily closed down to in-person traffic, and once it reopened it saw a line out the door.
Things are a lot more manageable now, but County Clerk Julie Griggs still recommends people who can utilize services online to go that route.
You can download dozens of service forms online and mail them into the clerk's office for review. There are also options to renew your vehicle online under certain circumstances.