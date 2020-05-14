MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County has three new cases of COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department confirmed Thursday. There's now a total of 82 cases in McCracken County.
The new cases include a 21-year-old man, a 29-year-old female, and a man with an unknown age, according to a news release from the health department.
51 people have recovered and 2 people have died in McCracken County from the coronavirus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: