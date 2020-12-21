PADUCAH — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has extended the closure of the McCracken County Courthouse that has been in place since Dec. 2.
In November, Clymer announced that the courthouse would be closed to the public until Jan. 4 because of the high COVID-19 infection rate in the county. In a news release, Clymer on Monday announced that the closure will be extended to Jan. 11.
According to the release, Clymer decided to extend the closure because "with the likelihood of gatherings over the Christmas and New Years holidays, keeping the doors closed an additional period of time will benefit all of our McCracken County citizens."
County employees are currently working on A/B schedules to aid in social distancing, and Clymer says they will continue to do so.
Clymer says county residents who have courthouse business are encouraged to do as much as they can online or by mail. Clymer says you can pay both your property taxes, collected by the sheriff, and your car licensing taxes, collected by the county clerk, online or through the mail.
To pay property taxes, register vehicles and more online, visit mccrackencountyky.gov. For more information, call 270-444-4769