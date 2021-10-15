MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A mask mandate that has been in effect for the McCracken County Courthouse since Sept. 13 will be lifted effective Monday, Oct. 18.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued an executive order Friday to lift the mask requirement he ordered in September.
"As a result of the number of positive cases of COVID in McCracken steadily decreasing daily, the mask mandate is cancelled for the McCracken County Courthouse," the order states. "Masks will no longer be required to be worn by the public or by the county's employees."
The order also says the 50% staffing restriction and 33% occupational capacity requirements for county offices are canceled effective Monday.
According to the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County has 165 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including five people hospitalized with the illness. On Sept. 13, the county had 652 active cases, including 23 people hospitalized.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office shared the order lifting the mask requirement via its official Facebook page Friday afternoon.