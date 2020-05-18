MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Monday was a busy day at the McCracken County Courthouse. It was its first day the courthouse was back open to the public after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
While everyone is trying to ease into reopening, it wasn't all smooth sailing at Clarence Gaines Street in downtown Paducah. The courthouse has limited services, and many are by appointment only. Some people were turned away because they were not wearing masks, which is a requirement.
County Clerk Julie Griggs said she understands why the situation can be vexing.
"I think people just heard the courthouse is opening back up, so they just think everything is business as usual, which unfortunately it's not, " Griggs said. "And I understand people's frustrations with it, because they've been waiting, like I said, a couple months to transact their business down here, but we're just not able to do that."
In addition to the mask requirement, the clerk's office is only open for private vehicle transfers, notary public and marriage licenses by appointment only.
Griggs said registration renewals for vehicles handicap placards are still being done by mail or drop off. One man who went to the courthouse Monday to drop off his renewal said he was having a hard time reaching anyone by phone.
"I called three different days, four times," he told the security officers at the front door.
The security officer replied, "I can't help it, sir."
The man cut him off and asked, "So who do I call? The judge?"
Security officers at the front door are checking temperatures, informing people of what they need to do, and directing them where they need to go.
Most people at the courthouse were able to get what they needed, and many were helped in just a few minutes. Some people even made appointments at the courthouse steps.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, which is inside the courthouse, is still open.
"We're not turning anyone away at the sheriff's office, again, any business that needs to be taken care of or adhered to in our office, folks can feel free to come down and take care of that," said Sheriff Matt Carter.
You can still call ahead. No matter what office you visit, don't forget to bring your patience.
The current courthouse rules will remain in effect unless and until McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer changes them.
To read the judge executive's order regarding those rules, download the document below.