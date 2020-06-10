MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Justice Department awarded McCracken County a $58,008 grant to help with COVID-19 response costs, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday.
The grant from the DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance is funded through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, ACT. The county can used the money for overtime pay for first responders and medical professionals, to address needs in the county jail, and to buy personal protection equipment, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, as well as for other coronavirus-related priorities, a news release from McConnell's office says.
The news release says, in addition to the grant announced Wednesday, organizations in McCracken County have received more than $33 million through CARES Act funding, including $15 million for Baptist Health Paducah, $14.7 million for Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, $2.4 million for West Kentucky Community and Technical College, nearly $1.09 million for Barkley Regional Airport, $328,255 for the Housing Authority of Paducah, and $41,580 for Paducah's Section 8 Housing.