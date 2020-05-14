MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County will be reopening the county courthouse and other government offices May 18 following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer's office says there are new rules and regulations anyone entering government building must follow.
The county issued an executive order outlining the new guidelines, including everyone inside, including employees, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Read the full executive order from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer: