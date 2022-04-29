MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky schoolteacher is accused of creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for six students. The school district says fraudulent vaccine cards were allegedly used on a school field trip.
In a statement provided to Local 6, McCracken County Public Schools says it received a complaint Thursday accusing a McCracken County High School teacher of making six fake vaccine cards for students to use on a recent field trip.
The district says the teacher has been suspended with pay while an internal investigation is conducted.
McCracken County Schools says it will not disclose where the field trip took place to protect the privacy of students and staff.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter and McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz each told Local 6 the alleged incident happened out of state, which means it's out of their jurisdiction.
In full, the statement McCracken County Public School provided to Local 6 reads:
"Yesterday, McCracken County School District officials received an allegation that a teacher at McCracken County High School created fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards for six students to use during a recent field trip. District officials immediately notified McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter who shared it with local prosecutors.
"Sheriff Carter gave permission to district officials to conduct their own internal investigation of the claims. In accordance with Board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the results of the ongoing investigation.
"When a complaint or allegation is made, the district investigates immediately and thoroughly. Employees are held to Board-approved policies regarding professional conduct, including Board Policy 03.1325 and Board Policy 03.17. There are state and federal laws that protect information regarding employees of McCracken County Schools. The district cannot elaborate on specific personnel actions or situations.
"McCracken County Schools takes allegations regarding unethical or potentially illegal conduct of employees seriously and will take appropriate action based on all the facts that can be confirmed.
"Our attorney has advised us that we have reported to local authorities and it is up to them if they would like to pursue this locally or refer it to authorities in the location where this allegedly occurred. To protect the privacy of students and staff, we are not disclosing the location of the field trip."