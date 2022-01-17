MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County High School will continue nontraditional instruction days on Tuesday and Wednesday, McCracken County Public Schools has announced.
The high school used an NTI day Friday due to staffing issues, and school was not in session Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
RELATED: McCracken County High School used NTI day because of staffing issues
In an announcement posted to its Facebook page, the district says the high school is continuing to face a large number of staff absences, so students will again learn virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19. Meals for MCHS students will be available at 10:30 a.m. both days at the main entrance of the high school.
McCracken County Public Schools says all other schools in the district will be open for in-person instruction.
However, the district says it must consider the possibility that more schools may have to use NTI days in the future.
"The main goal this school year has been to keep our schools open for in-person instruction, however, we must consider the possibility of transitioning multiple schools or the entire district to NTI/virtual instruction," the district's announcement states.
NTI days and virtual instruction would be used in schools dealing with large numbers of staff absences and not enough substitutes to fill in. "In these situations, your child’s school would communicate the need to move to virtual instruction as soon as possible so families may make adequate plans," the district says. "We hope to keep all virtual instruction periods as brief as possible so students may return to in-person instruction quickly."