MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County is in the COVID-19 red zone, prompting Judge Executive Craig Clymer to declare a state of emergency in the county Monday. The declaration was included in an executive order requiring those who aren't fully vaccinated to wear masks inside county government buildings.
The requirement is set to go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 10. Local 6 is told that when members of the public visit the McCracken County Courthouse, they will be asked if they are vaccinated. Those who say they are vaccinated will be allowed to enter without masks. Those who say no must mask up.
The order states that the county's COVID-19 new case rate had dwindled for a time, but "the rate of new COVID cases has now rebounded over the last few days at over 1,000 percent." Clymer writes that case — and the numbers of serious illnesses and deaths — are expected to continue climbing if efforts to combat the novel coronavirus are not renewed.
"Approximately 40 percent of McCracken County residents eligible for vaccination have chosen not to be vaccinated," the executive order states.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, 43.2% of Kentucky's eligible population (people age 12 and older) remains unvaccinated. The CDC reports that 56.8% of eligible Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated, and just 49.4% of eligible Kentuckians are fully vaccinated.
"Those who are unvaccinated increase the risk of themselves and others being infected," the executive order continues. "Masking and social distancing is not as effective as vaccination, but it is the best alternative for those who refuse to vaccinate or have medical or other reasons that they cannot be vaccinated."
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McCracken County's COVID-19 incidence rate on Friday was 39.7 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on data from the previous seven days. That puts the county above the threshold for the red zone. To be in the red zone, a county must have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population in that time frame.
According to the Purchase District Health Department, the county had 299 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, including 14 hospitalized county residents.
The order states that, because of the increase in cases and low vaccination rate in the county, Clymer is ordering that:
— All members of the general public and all state and county employees who have not been fully vaccinated must wear masks or facial coverings to enter and remain in McCracken County government office buildings, including the courthouse.
— Unvaccinated employees may remove their masks within their workstations when appropriate social distancing from others can be maintained, or where a protective COVID-19 barrier has been installed.
— It is strongly encouraged that all persons medically eligible to be vaccinated do so for their and all others' protection.
— It is suggested that all businesses encourage their employees and their customers to be vaccinated; and if they will not, require masks and social distancing.