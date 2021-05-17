MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has ended an executive order requiring masks and social distancing in the county.
Clymer signed the executive order in May of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A little over one year later, Clymer has rescinded that order.
While Clymer says facial coverings and social distancing are no longer mandated, people who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are "strongly encouraged" to continue both practices.
Clymer notes that Monday's order does not apply to Court of Justice facilities inside the McCracken County Courthouse. An order from the Kentucky Supreme Court requires facial coverings to enter judicial facilities.
Also on Monday, the city of Paducah announced visitors to Paducah City Hall no longer have to wear masks or practice social distancing.
MORE DETAILS: Masks no longer required to enter Paducah City Hall
Download the document below to read Monday's order lifting the county's mask mandate.