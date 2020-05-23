MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Good news for book lovers in Paducah and McCracken County! The McCracken County Public Library will begin offering curbside service starting next week.
The library closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the library expected to stay closed for two weeks. But, like most businesses and services, the closure has continued into May as part of the continued efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
However, as Kentucky opens up more and more, the library announced Saturday night it will soon allow patrons to place holds on books, then pick them up curbside at the library.
Curbside service begins on Wednesday, May 27, and will continue through June 6, the library announced in a news release Saturday night. That June 6 date is tentative, however, and may be extended depending on the library's eventual plan to reopen.
So how do you take advantage of this service? The library says you can place library items on hold using the online catalog at mclib.net. Then, once you get a notification that those items are on hold, you can go to the library parking lot and have the items you're checking out brought to your car.
The library says curbside pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
There is a limit to 10 items per library card.
Anyone who needs help placing items on hold in the online catalog can contact the library by calling 270-442-2510, ext. 110 or emailing curbside@mclib.net. The library says that phone number and email address will only be monitored during the designated curbside hours.
For more information on curbside service including photos indicating where to park, click here.