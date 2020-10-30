MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library is returning to curbside pickup only because of the county's COVID-19 red zone status.
McCracken County is in the red zone for COVID-19, meaning it has 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. The Purchase District Health Department reported 37 new cases in the county Friday.
The library began offering curbside pickup in May because of the pandemic, and reopened with limited services in June. The library said the decision was made to return to curbside service in keeping with recommendations from Gov. Andy Beshear and after consulting with the Purchase District Health Department and the Kentucky Department tof Libraries and Archives.
The library announced it will again offer curbside-only service starting Saturday, Oct. 31. The building will be closed to the public, but all book drops will stay open, so patrons can return books they've borrowed.
With curbside service, library patrons can place items on hold and have them brought to their vehicles by library staff. In a news release announcing the change, the library said it will also offer curbside printing for documents.
Curbside service will be available under the following schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 31 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Telephone reference services will also be available during the same hours listed above, the library said.
After Nov. 6, the library will assess the county's COVID-19 status and determine whether to continue or to resume in-person services for the following week.
For further instructions on how to use the library's curbside services, visit mclib.net/curbside.