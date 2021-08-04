MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools has announced a universal mask mandate in all district buildings starting Thursday. The requirement applies to all students, staff and visitors inside McCracken County Public Schools buildings.
In an letter shared via Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Carter says the decision to require masks was made in light of increased rates of COVID-19 in the community. As of Wednesday, McCracken County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 31 average daily cases per 100,000 population, putting the district in the red zone.
"In the past eight days alone, there have been over 63 school-age children who have tested positive for COVID," Carter says in a video accompanying the announcement. "This is definitely a change we do not want to make, however we feel it is one that is critical in limiting the number of quarantines and isolations of students and staff."
In addition to individual quarantines, Carter notes in the letter that rising case rates also also increase the likelihood that the district will need to transition to remove learning.
Carter says the district hopes the requirement will be temporary. He says administrators will review local COVID-19 data each week, and adjust requirements accordingly.
In full, Carter's letter reads:
McCracken County Family,
After consulting with our local health department in light of rising local rates of COVID-19, McCracken County Schools will require masks for all persons while in our buildings beginning Thursday, August 5. We hope this will be a temporary requirement, and we will review local data weekly, adjusting accordingly.
Last year was a testament to how important in-person learning is for our students’ well-being — socially, emotionally, and academically. Our goal is to continue in-person learning five days a week, all school year. But as COVID-19 rates rise in our area, the likelihood of having to transition to remote learning rises too. This is why we’re doing everything we can to limit the number of staff and students who have to quarantine due to exposure at school.
Current state guidelines require a person to quarantine for 10 days if they’ve had close contact (within three feet in a classroom) with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. The exposed student does not need to quarantine if:
- They are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, OR
- BOTH parties were properly wearing masks
Because we will not be requiring staff or students to be vaccinated, mask-wearing will be our primary tool for preventing quarantines. This will be key to keeping our children in school 5 days a week.
Words cannot express how excited we are to welcome students back. We all worked hard and made sacrifices to make tomorrow’s return possible, and it was worth it. Having our kids back in school will always be worth it.
Again, our hope is that this is but a temporary adjustment. We will continue working with the Purchase District Health Department and to adapt our plans thoughtfully as things change.
Have a great start to the school year, and stay #McCrackenProud.
Steve Carter
Superintendent
McCracken County Public Schools