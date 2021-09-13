MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer has issued an executive order to require masks inside the county courthouse and for county offices to operate with 50% staffing capacity until further notice.
In an executive order released Monday afternoon, Clymer says the decision was made because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in McCracken County.
The order will begin on Sept. 15 and stay in effect until further notice.
Starting Wednesday, everyone must wear a mask to enter and remain inside the McCracken County Courthouse.
County employees will be required to wear masks at all times while assisting the public. Those masks or facial coverings can be disposable paper masks, cloth masks or plastic face shields. An employee will not have to wear a mask if they are in their own personal office space, unless they are assisting a member of the public in that space. Additionally, employees who work behind a protective barrier and who can practice social distancing will not have to wear masks in those spaces.
Along with the mask requirement, the order says everyone inside the courthouse must maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times. Markings will be in place on the floor to help employees and members of the public maintain proper distance from one another.
Regarding staffing levels, the order says all McCracken County offices are to operate at 50% staffing until further notice "to the extent practicable." The order says offices are to operate at no more than 33% of the occupational capacity of the office and facility.
Finally, the order says members of the public are encouraged to conduct county business by mail or online, rather than in person.
Download the document below to read the executive order in full.